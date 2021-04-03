IPL 2021 | Don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni, would like to be myself: Sanju Samson

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson, who will be leading Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, believes nobody can be like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper -- MS Dhoni. After parting ways with Steve Smith, the Rajasthan outfit appointed Samson as their leader ahead of the 14th IPL season.

"I don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough," the Rajasthan Royals website quoted Samson as saying.

As league stage matches will be played in neutral venues, the Royals are set to start off with five matches in Mumbai before moving to Delhi for the next four games. Royals, who had won the inaugural title in 2008, will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12.

Samson also thanked fans for supporting the franchise during its tough period. In IPL 2020, Royals finished on the eighth position, falling behind Chennai Super Kings in terms of Net Run Rate.

"I would like to thank each and every fan out there for supporting our team and being with us no matter what. I'll make sure that we play some good cricket for you guys and bring a smile to your faces. Thanks a lot, guys," said Samson.

In the mini-auction earlier this year, Royals bought eight new players, the most prominent name being Chris Morris. The 33-year-old South African became the most expensive buy (INR 16.25 cr) in IPL history. Royals also splurged their money on Shivam Dube and Mustafizur Rahman. While Dube was bought for a hefty price of INR 4.40 cr, Mustafizur went for his base price (INR 1 cr).

"I think our team management did a fantastic job in the auction and we got almost every player we wanted. Each and every player's role is going to be crucial in this season," said Samson.