IPL 2021 Exclusive | AB de Villiers' innings was 'turning point' against Delhi Capitals: Sanjay Manjrekar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 | AB de Villiers' innings was 'turning point' against Delhi Capitals: Sanjay Manjrekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore produced a brilliant performance under pressure to beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers was the star of the night for RCB, as he slammed an incredible unbeaten 75 off just 42 deliveries, including 23 runs in the final over of Marcus Stoinis to take RCB to a strong total of 171/5 in 20 overs.

In India TV's post-match show Cricket Dhamaka, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that de Villiers' innings was the turning point of the game.

"AB de Villiers' innings was the turning point in the game. If he hadn't scored those 23 runs in the final over, RCB would've probably scored 150-odd runs which wouldn't have been enough," said Manjrekar.

Manjrekar also said that RCB have put themselves in a commanding position with five wins in six matches, as it eased the pressure off the side as the tournament proceeds further.

"It is a good win for RCB because the more you win, the easier it is for the business end of the season. Pressure builds up as tournament proceeds so such wins soak all of it early on. Now, RCB would probably need three wins out of their remaining 7-8 games to secure a playoff spot," said the former Indian batsman.

Former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra, meanwhile, lauded Shimron Hetmyer for a fighting knock of 53 off 25 deliveries, which brought Delhi Capitals back in the game.

"If Hetmyer hadn't performed, he could've probably lost a spot in the lineup. He did his best, also received a lifeline with a dropped catch from Padikkal. DC may have lost but Hetmyer was brilliant," said Chopra.