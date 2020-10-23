IPL 2020 | Was painful to see Faf du Plessis carry drinks last season, now I know how he felt: Imran Tahir

Image Source : IMRAN TAHIR/TWITTER Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja of CSK

Despite being one of the most experienced T20 campaigners, South Africa's Imran Tahir is yet to play a game for Chennai Super Kings in the on-going IPL 2020 in the UAE. Tahir, the winner of the purple cap last season, has been warming the bench this season.

The veteran's absence from CSK's playing XI has certainly raised eyebrows, especially when MS Dhoni's men are going through a woeful run in the tournament. Contrary to expectations, CSK are languishing at the bottom place of the points table with just three wins in 10 games so far.

Meanwhile, Tahir has been spotted carrying drinks for the team on multiple occasions. While speaking to Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin in a YouTube video, Tahir admitted that it was 'painful' to see Faf du Plessis carrying the drinks last season. Having assigned the same 'water boy' role this season, Tahir has now realized how Du Plessis felt.

“I have no clue. Earlier, Faf Du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He’s got a brilliant T20 average. I’m doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well,” Tahir said in the video.

"Enjoyed this chat with @ashwinravi99 and my brother @prasannalara sharing my cricketing journey, my love for @ChennaiIPL and Offcourse Tamil speaking skills #eduda vandiya poduda whistle", Tahir tweeted as he shared the video of his chat with Ashwin on the micro-blogging website.

Enjoyed this chat with @ashwinravi99 and my brother @prasannalara sharing my cricketing journey , my love for @ChennaiIPL and Offcourse tamil speaking skills #eduda vandiya poduda whistle https://t.co/yFJBdhuoS7 — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 22, 2020

41-year-old Tahir had an impressive stint with the ball last season where he scalped 26 wickets from 17 matches for the Yellow Army. However, he hasn't been given a chance to prove himself on the UAE wickets this season. The CSK team management has preferred the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran over Tahir in the overseas bowling department.

While CSK's hopes of booking a playoffs berth seem over, they might finally give a chance to Tahir in the latter stage of the tournament. The Pakistani-born South African cricketer is expected to play his first game when CSK lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage