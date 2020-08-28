IPL 2020: Virat Kohli reunites with RCB teammates and coaches after mandatory quarantine period

Image Source : FACEBOOK/RCB Virat Kohli with RCB head coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson

After spending the mandatory six days of quarantine in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore team members and coaches reunited as the franchise will now begin their training session for IPL 2020.

According to the BCCI SOP, all teams were to spend six days of quarantine period during which they would undergo COVID-19 tests in days 1, 3 and 5. Only on returning negative will the players be allowed to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start their training.

RCB having arrived on August 21, have already completed their six days of quarantine. The franchise shared a picture of captain Virat Kohli with head coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson having a chat, on their Facebook page.

"The Coach. The Gaffer. The Captain. Safe to say the leadership group is enjoying each other’s company. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers

— with Virat Kohli.," they captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have already had two days of sessions. Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians will have their first session on Friday. And Delhi Capitals are slated to begin on Saturday. CSK has reportedly extended their quarantine period and will now begin their training from September 1.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards although the schedule is not out yet.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage