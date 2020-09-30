Watch: Virat Kohli and co. enjoy pool volleyball session, karaoke night on rest day after MI win

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS The RCB players and team management enjoyed quality time as they took part in a pool volleyball game and karaoke night during their rest day.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore made a bright start to the 2020 IPL, winning two of their first three matches. In an intense clash against Mumbai Indians on Monday, the RCB prevailed in the Super Over to go third in the points table, with four points.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the franchise shared a video where the RCB players could be seen taking part in a pool volleyball game, before enjoying a karaoke night 'organised' by South African pacer Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal and other members of the side.

"A fun game of pool volleyball and a karaoke night, the Royal Challengers embrace the bonding sessions on rest days with plenty of smiles and laughter," the RCB wrote.

In the Karaoke night, Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen singing an old Bollywood classic. However, it sparked a funny moment as Virat Kohli couldn't control his laughter. Kohli sang a Punjabi song, and also danced to its beats.

The RCB will next play on Saturday (October 3) when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. It will also be the first match of the double-header weekend of the tournament. The match will be played in the afternoon.

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in another game on the same date, later in the evening.

