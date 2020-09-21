Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Twitter goes berserk as Stoinis, Rabada stars in Delhi Capitals' Super Over win against KXIP

Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a dramatic Super Over thriller to register a win in their first game of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis starred with both bat and ball in the final over of the innings to script a remarkable comeback for Delhi. Both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 after which KXIP managed to score just two runs batting first in the Super Over.

Stoinis slammed 53 runs in 21 balls and picked two crucial wickets in the last over to force the match to the Super Over. Kagiso Rababa was at his lethal best in the Super Over and dismissed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran in back to back deliveries to restrict them on just 2. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer comfortably chased it down for DC.

After a top-order dismissal show, DC were on 127/7 at the end of the penultimate over of the innings at the Dubai International Stadium after which Stoinis smashed 26 runs off Chris Jordan in the final over.

In reply, KXIP were tottering at 55/5 at the start of the 11th over of the match after which opener Mayank Agarwal turned things around for them. Mayank scored a masterful 89 off 60 balls and his innings turned the tables to the extent that KXIP needed one run to win off the last three balls. But, he holed out at sweeper cover off the penultimate ball before Chris Jordan hit it straight to square leg.

The exciting clash left social media in a frenzy as fans went mad on the twist and turns of the excellent show put by Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Fans hailed Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal and Kagiso Rabada for their memorable show in the second game of IPL 2020.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage