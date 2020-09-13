IPL 2020 | Pravin Tambe to join KKR camp in UAE on popular demand, confirms CEO Venky Mysore

Image Source : @VENKYMYSORE Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore on Sunday confirmed that veteran Indian bowler Pravin Tambe will be part of the Kolkata Knight Riders set-up in the UAE. However, the 48-year-old won't be part of the squad for the impending 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Tambe had become the oldest player to have been roped in at an IPL auction when KKR had bought him for INR 20 Lakhs last December. However, he will not be allowed to play in the IPL by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) because of his participation in the T10 league without prior notice to the board. According to the rules, active players will have to seek NOC from BCCI to participate in overseas leagues.

Tambe, however, did play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the recently-concluded CPL 2020 where he had made his debut becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat.

Mysore admitted that Tambe played an inspirational role in TKR's winning spree even while he was on the bench and hence on popular demand, he will be joining the KKR camp in Dubai.

"Pravin Tambe has been a revelation, again. For some like Tambe, at his age and this stage of his career, using the word revelation is a bit strange. But every time he gets on the field, even when he doesn't, when he is not playing, he is the first out, running with drinks, saying something, coming to the boundary line, dropping off drinks and having a word of encouragement," Mysore said during an Instagram live session for KKR.

"TKR boys absolutely loved him because of his positivity, nature and enthusiasm. As the coaches were saying, he's the first one who will get on the field, do his sprints run and put some of the youngsters a little bit to shame.

"We saw what he did when he got some of his limited chances, some of the catches and the bowling that he did were outstanding. We were very happy.

"On popular demand, it was decided that he should come and join just here and be part of the set-up and help the team. Some of the enthusiasm he brings is unbelievable.

"In these conditions, in practice, to be able to give some quality spin, a bowling option for the batsmen to face again. Just his infectious enthusiasm. We are really excited he is going to be part of the set-up. In fact, he is coming with coach McCullum. I am sure he will come and increase energy levels."

Tambe has played 33 IPL matches and taken 28 wickets at 30.46. He has not played a T20 match since 2016 IPL when he featured in the Gujarat Lions set-up.

