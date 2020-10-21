IPL 2020 | 'Tie both his feet together': Ravichandran Ashwin takes a hilarious dig at Chris Gayle

Image Source : RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN/TWITTER Ravichandran Ashwin and Chris Gayle

Delhi Capitals (DC) failed to strengthen their place at the top after they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai on Tuesday.

After amassing a challenging total of 165, which came courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan's record century, DC bowling unit failed to restrict Punjab's batsmen. The match progressed into the last over but KXIP ultimately chased down the total with six deliveries to spare.

Nicholas Pooran, slamming 53 off 28 deliveries, emerged as KXIP's talisman. He was also assisted by Glenn Maxwell (32) and Chris Gayle (29) as KXIP added two vital points in their bag.

After the game, Ravichandran Ashwin shared a picture on Twitter where he is seen tying Gayle's shoelaces on the field. It was a moment showing sportsmanship but Ashwin gave it a hilarious touch by adding a caption that said, "The devil is always in the detail.Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.

The devil is always in the detail.😂😂😂 .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.



Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer also reacted to the defeat and labelled it as a 'wake-up call' for the team. He also lauded Dhawan for smashing consecutive centuries in the history of the IPL. Hoping to bounce back to winning ways, Iyer's men will now face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

“This is like a wake-up call for us. Going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. We have played amazing cricket in the past but we have to leave that in the past,” Iyer said at the post-match virtual press conference.

“I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan for the way he is going. He is creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen. We should be knowing our roles pretty well,” the DC skipper added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage