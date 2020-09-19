'What's cooking Eoisenberg?': KKR comes up with a witty response to Eoin Morgan's Breaking Bad tweet

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders came up with a witty response on Saturday to Eoin Morgan's Breaking Bad tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Morgan, along with Pat Cummins and Tom Banton had arrived from Manchester to the UAE to join the KKR squad for IPL 2020. KKR had shared a video of their arrival in the hotel where they were seen posing in PPE kits and donning face mask while filling out forms. Morgan shared the tweet with the caption, "Audition for new Breaking Bad" referring to the way in which the three players looked in PPE kits. In one of the greatest American television shows of all time named Breaking Bad, protagonist Walter White is seen wearing a similar sort of clothes during most part of the series.

KKR replied to Morgan's tweet asking, "What's cooking Eoisenberg?". In the series, Walter is also known by his clandestine alias Heisenberg.

Morgan and the two others will have to complete the mandatory quarantine period in the UAE to join the KKR squad in the practice nets although CEO Venky Mysore had assured that they will be part of the opener.

Meanwhile, KKR was joined by Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan, Chris Green and head coach Brendon McCullum at the nets on Friday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage