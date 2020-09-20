IPL 2020 | Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals' opener against CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Sunday confirmed that he will miss the franchise's first match in IPL 2020 as he will be in quarantine with his family in the UAE. Rajasthan will play Chennai Super Kings in their opener on September 22.

"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period. I'm here with my family, it's great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family over, so it will be a huge help," Buttler said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on Instagram.

Buttler has been a key player for Rajasthan Royals. He scored 311 runs last season and 548 runs in 2018.

Buttler also talked about Ben Stokes, who is still in New Zealand. The England all-rounder had left for Christchurch earlier this summer to be with his father who is suffering from brain cancer.

"Hopefully," he said when asked if Stokes will play the IPL. "Ben is taking some family time at the moment. Everyone's wishes are with him and everyone's thoughts are with him. Hopefully we'll have him here in pink at some point."

Buttler also admitted that he would prefer the opener's slot in the batting lineup but is also flexible with his options.

"Hopefully at the top, I like opening the batting in T20 but of course very happy to bat anywhere the captain and coach want me to," he said responding to a question on his batting position.

In his absence in the opener, Rajasthan will have to pick an opening combination from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa and Manan Vohra.

