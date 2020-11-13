'He is the Indian AB de Villiers': Harbhajan Singh hails uncapped Indian player for his exploits in IPL 2020

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harbhajan Singh likened an uncapped Indian player to South Africa's star batsman AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav impressed with his outings for the franchise this season, which played a key role in the side's yet another victorious season. Yadav stepped up tremendously, scoring 480 runs at a strike-rate of 145.01 throughout the tournament.

Controversy erupted when Yadav was omitted for the limited-overs squads for India's upcoming tour to Australia. Many former cricketers and experts criticised the decision to not select Yadav, including Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan, who had also taken to Twitter to question Yadav's omission from the squads, recently spoke on Star Sports about the batsman, and even likened him to South Africa's star batsman AB de Villiers.

“There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav has transformed himself from being the game-changer to a primary match-winner for the Mumbai Indians. He had taken up a lot of responsibility of their batting,” he said.

"And it is not that he plays at the strike rate of 100, if you see his strike rate, he starts hitting from the first ball itself."

He called Suryakumar Yadav "India's AB de Villiers."

“It is difficult to stop him as he has all types of shots. He hits overs covers, plays the sweep also well, plays spin very well, plays fast bowling amazingly well. He is the Indian AB de Villiers,” said Harbhajan.

“I feel he should have been selected for the Indian team. It didn’t happen but he is not far away. He is an unbelievable player. The sort of batting Suryakumar Yadav has done, he has attracted everyone towards him.”