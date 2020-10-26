IPL 2020 | Steve Smith can 'drop himself' to accommodate for overseas pacer in RR, says Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Gautam Gambhir has said that Steve Smith has been the "main issue" for Rajasthan Royals in this season.

Former Indian cricketer and two-time Indian Premier League winner Gautam Gambhir has said that Steve Smith has been the "main issue" for Rajasthan Royals this season.

Gambhir believes that Steve Smith can "drop himself" to make space for an overseas bowler.

"I think Steve Smith is the main issue for Rajasthan Royals, let’s be honest. I have been saying it from Day 1," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Steve Smith drops himself and RR can pick themselves Oshane Thomas or any other overseas seamer in his place alongside Jofra Archer. His performance will go up."

Gambhir further said that Jofra Archer could be utilised in a better way than how Smith is currently using him. The former Indian batsman gave an example of Royals' match against Delhi Capitals to put forward his point.

"Whoever is the captain can use Archer in a better way. I remember the game against Delhi Capitals - they were 10/2. And they had only used 2 overs from Jofra Archer," said Gambhir.

"If they had one more overseas pacer, they could have bowled 3 overs from Archer in the first six - and try and actually seal the game then and there. Just because you know there is not enough depth and quality apart from Jofra Archer, so you have to only use 2 overs from Archer."

After the win against Mumbai Indians, Smith had said that while Jofra Archer has been producing 'magnificent' performances, he lacks support from other pacers in the side.

