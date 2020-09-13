Image Source : PTI IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir names the most underrated player in T20 cricket

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels that Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is the most underrated players in T20 cricket. Gambhir emphasized on Nabi's qualities with the bat, ball and in the fielding department.

In the shortest format of the game, the allrounders play a big part in any team's success and Gambhir claims Nabi's name often gets overshadowed by Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan and Andre Russell.

“According to me, he is the most underrated player in T20 cricket. You talk about Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan, or David Warner but if you see his contribution, he is a brilliant fielder, gives you four overs with the ball, bowls in the first 6 overs, bats at No.5 or No.6, and can play the big shots,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“We talk about Andre Russell as a quality all-rounder but Mohammad Nabi probably may not be in that category but he is not that far behind. Because he comes from Afghanistan, who do not play that much cricket, so people do not rate him that much,” he added.

Gambhir further said that Nabi has some sort of disadvantage while playing for SRH as they have several quality overseas players like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson, who played most of the matches for the franchise.

“He is also in a franchise where you play David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson, so he does not get that many opportunities. If Mohammad Nabi was in some other franchise, he would have played all the 14 matches in the IPL. And if you play him in all the 14 matches of the IPL, you will come to know his impact,” said Gambhir.

The David Warner-led SRH will start their 2020 IPL campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21. Nabi is expected to play more games for SRH this season, due to slow tracks in the UAE

