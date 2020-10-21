IPL 2020 | CSK's Dwayne Bravo ruled out of tournament, to fly back home in couple of days

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Dwayne Bravo

To plunge more misery on Chennai Super Kings' woeful IPL 2020 campaign, star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the tournament. The West Indies international has suffered a groin injury, resulting in his oust from the remainder of the on-going IPL season.

Bravo had suffered the injury in the recent encounter against Delhi Capitals where CSK suffered a five-wicket drubbing. After amassing 179 runs on the board, CSK was unable to restrict DC's run-flow in the second innings.

Bravo was unable to bowl the final over against Capitals after sustaining the injury. It was initially reported that the all-rounder will miss a few games. However-, what comes as a major blow for CSK, he'll now be no longer available for the rest of the tournament.

“No, Bravo isn’t playing any more part this time round and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the news as quoted by ANI.

After the departure of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, Bravo's absence is expected to further deteriorate CSK's poor run in the tournament. But in Bravo's truancy, last year's purple cap winner, Imran Tahir, might be slotted into CSK's playing XI for the remaining fixtures.

"Undoubtedly Raina and Harbhajan are both vital cogs in the CSK unit and they were missed. But you have to respect personal decisions and that is how we function irrespective of whether it is a senior or junior player," he explained.

