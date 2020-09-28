IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for your side for the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians game.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to make a strong comeback after a tough 97-run loss in their previous match when they meet Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli's men started the tournament on a bright note with win over SRH, but the momentum collapsed in the match against Kings XI Punjab, where they conceded 206 runs in 20 overs before being bowled out on 109, with three overs to spare.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will be aiming to continue on their good form after securing a comprehensive 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of the season.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

Pitch: Batsmen often need to bide time in the middle on the Dubai pitch, and Prithvi Shaw showcased this to absolute perfection in the game against Chennai Super Kings last week. One also needs to be wary of spinners in the middle-overs on the Dubai pitch.

- Yuzvendra Chahal could be a key player for RCB in this game, as a result.

- Young Devdutt Padikkal began his IPL career with a magnificent half-century but tasted failure against KXIP when scored just one run. The 20-year-old player will surely aim to be consistent. The RCB team management will once again hope the young opener would provide a flying start against one of the best team in business.

- In their bowling department, RCB possess lethal South African pacer Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav. However, the duo has been expensive until now and the same is the condition of Navdeep Saini. Kohli might drop either Umesh or Saini against MI, and give Mohammad Siraj a chance.

- The MI top-order, comprising Rohit, de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, are in great form but the MI team management will be concerned about Saurabh Tiwary, who failed to do much against KKR. The Jharkhand batsman would possibly warm the bench and his state teammate Ishan Kishan could be inducted into the playing XI.

- Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard are once again expected to come with fireworks down the order and the duo is expected to equally share the bowling workload. With RCB's poor bowling in death overs, this is an opportunity for both the players to capitalize on.

Here is our Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians:

Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers (v/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Kieron Pollard (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage