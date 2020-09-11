IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar to return to training on Friday, says Chennai Super Kings CEO

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL CSK receives a big boost ahead of their IPL opener against Mumbai Indians, as Deepak Chahar will return to training on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings received a big boost ahead of the first game of 2020 Indian Premier League, as Deepak Chahar will return to training on Friday. Chahar was one of the two players who tested positive for COVID-19 in the CSK camp earlier this month.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development in an interaction with ANI. He said that Chahar has got an all-clear from CSK and the BCCI medical team and will begin training ahead of the season's opener on September 19.

"Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today," he said.

There is no update on the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the other player who was infected with coronavirus.

There had been reports of CSK signing England's Dawid Malan ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament. However, Viswanathan has said that there are no plans to add him to the roster.

"This is news to me because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner player in the squad," he told ANI.

The reports emerged following the withdrawal of Suresh Raina from the upcoming edition of the tournament

Chennai Super Kings will be playing in the opener of the IPL against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, in what will be a rematch of the last year's final. The match will take place in Abu Dhabi.

A total of three venues will be hosting the IPL 2020 in UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

