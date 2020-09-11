IPL 2020 | 'They just have standout names, not very consistent': Brad Hogg names side which will finish last

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brad Hogg has named the IPL team which "is going to finish last" in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on September 19, with previous year's finalists Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. All the teams are breaking sweat as they gear up for the start of the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab is one of the franchises which bear a new look, with change in captain and coach. While KL Rahul prepares for a maiden captaincy stint, the side is coached by India's bowling great Anil Kumble.

With power-hitters like Rahul himself, Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell in the side, KXIP look strong on paper. However, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes that the side may "finish last" in the tournament.

“For me their overseas player contingent is all match-winners apart from Rahman from Afghanistan and Jordan. Those two have specific roles in this particular team and are quality bowlers,” said Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel.

“But the other guys there like Maxwell, Gayle and Neesham, they just have the odd standout games, they are not very consistent with what you want from an overseas player. They are too much up and down. That’s why Kings XI are going to finish last.”

Earlier, Hogg's former Australian teammate Brett Lee picked Chennai Super Kings as the winners of IPL 2020, and named Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad as the sides which can reach the playoff stage of the tournament.

