IPL 2020 | Murali Vijay a big-match player, good opportunity to redeem himself in Raina's absence: Srikkanth

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are going to miss Suresh Raina in the upcoming season. Srikkanth said that Raina brings a lot to CSK, with both bat and ball.

Besides the COVID-19 outbreak in the CSK camp in Dubai, two of their veteran players - Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the tournament citing "personal reasons". But CSK continue to remain unfazed over their absence which is likely to be for the entire tournament.

"Chennai Super Kings are definitely going to miss Raina. Firstly, as a player, as a batsman. Most importantly, fielder and part-time bowler. And as a vice-captain and support to Dhoni. Raina has been a huge support to Dhoni. He brings a lot of energy to the team. You're going to miss all that," Kris Sirkkanth said in his YouTube show 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

"Harbhajan Singh, definitely yes. On tracks that are likely to spin more in the UAE, CSK will miss his experience. He has performed superbly well for CSK.

"Two big blows for CSK. Now it's all in the hands of Dhoni. He will handle it well, he has seen situations well. Even in such a situation, he will be able to do well."

The World Cup winner further claims that it's a good opportunity for Indian opener Murali Vijay to redeem himself in Raina's absence and take responsibilities on his shoulders.

"See, in my opinion, it's a good opportunity for Vijay. He is determined. Whenever we met, he says he has been practising well and looking for opportunities to do well," Srikkanth said.

"Don't forget, Vijay is a big-match player, he can open with Shane Watson. it's a great opportunity for him to redeem himself in the IPL. He has led sides like KXIP. Having played at that level, he would be keen to redeem himself."

The veteran cricketer is confident that CSK will reach the top 4 as according to him, skipper MS Dhoni knows the formula of winning.

"I still believe this team is a good team. They will definitely reach the top 4. CSK have the experience. The overall strength of CSK is MS Dhoni leading and experience. Dhoni knows the formula of winning," Srikkanth said.

