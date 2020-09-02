IPL 2020: BCCI announces CRED as official partner; Sourav Ganguly lauds board

Image Source : AP The BCCI announced CRED as the official partner of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) on Tuesday announced 'CRED' as the official partner of the tournament. IPL 2020 begins on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

In a press release, BCCI announced that the deal with CRED will run through three years - till the 2022 season. CRED is a mobile application which allows users to pay credit card bills.

Speaking on the development, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said, "We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the most innovative sporting leagues of the world and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey."

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also lauded the board for landing the deal on his official Twitter account. "Well done bcci .. in this tuff market situation .." he wrote.

Earlier, fantasy gaming application Dream11 was announced as the title sponsor for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Dream11 replaced Chinese mobile manufacturers Vivo.

Unacademy was also announced as official partners of the league last week.

All the franchises have already reached the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming edition, and every side bar Chennai Super Kings has begun training ahead of the season.

The CSK squad is forced to remain in extended quarantine after members of the franchise were tested positive for COVID-19.

