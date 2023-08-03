Injury cloud puts Tamim Iqbal's Asia Cup participation in jeopardy; Litton Das likely to lead

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tamim Iqbal

With the biggest cricketing trophy in Asia set to be contested in a few weeks, there is a major reason for Bangladesh fans to be worried as an injury cloud has put ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal's participation in the tournament starting August 30 into jeopardy.

As per reports, Tamim is currently recuperating from a back injury and recently returned from his trip to England after taking medical help. So, his participation in the upcoming Asia Cup is still in doubt as there has been no official word on his fitness. It was Litton Das who led the team during his absence in the ODI series against India and Afghanistan at home recently.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan has also mentioned that if Tamim is unavailable for the tournament then the vice-captain (Litton Das) of the outfit will lead the team in the continental tournament.

"First we have to know what the plan of Tamim is. They (physicians) must have told him that he needs to go through a programme. When that programme will start, when it will end, how long it will take and how he feels, without talking to him it is difficult to say anything about it.

"Naturally the question will arise what will happen if Tamim doesn't play. If Tamim doesn't play as far as I know (the player) who is the vice-captain (Litton) will lead in this series," Nazmul told Jamuna TV.

Nazmul specified that they need to communicate with Tamim before getting to a decision in terms of team announcement and it is only a matter of time before it happens.

"Ultimately he will have to sit with us, otherwise how can we announce (the team) and how can we plan? So we have to know (what's in his mind)," said Nazmul. "It's only a matter of any day and the earlier we know the better I feel, and I am sure he will communicate," he mentioned.

