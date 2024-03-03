Indian Veteran Premier League final: When and where to watch VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions clash?

Follow us on Image Source : IVPLT20 VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions final

Indian Veteran Premier League final: VVI Uttar Pradesh are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Champions in the final of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 as Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag go toe-to-toe with each other. After ten days of action at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, one of these two will be crowned the champions of the inaugural edition of the veteran tournament.

Mumbai Champions got the better of Red Carpet Delhi in a high-scoring first semifinal as the Sehwag-led outfit defeated the Delhi side by 60 runs after scoring 253 while batting first. In the second semifinal, VVIP Uttar Pradesh prevailed over Chhatisgarh Warriors in another high-scoring game. Pawan Negi's 93-run knock from 50 balls powered VVIP UP to 193 before the bowlers complemented them well to restrict the Warriors to 175. The two teams now battle for the prestigious prize of the tournament.

When is the VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions final?

The VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions final will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

At what time will the VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions begin?

The VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions final live coverage will begin at 5:45 PM IST while the match will begin at 6 PM IST.​

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions final venue

The VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions final will take place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Where can you watch the VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions on TV?

Fans can watch the action live on DD Sports and EuroSport on TV

Where can you watch the VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions in India?

One can watch the final online on the FanCode app and website

Team squads:

VVIP Uttar Pradesh squad: Suresh Raina (c), Dan Christian, Chris Mpofu, Rajat Bhatia, Anureet Singh, Parvinder Singh, Bhanu Seth, Rohit Prakash Srivastava, Miratunjay, KS Rana, Joginder Singh, Vinod Wilson, Anshul Kapoor, Parveen Tahappar, Rajender Bisht, Damodar Redkar, Pradeep Kumar Pintu, Chandra Shekara K, Monu Kumar. Reserve Players: Sachin Rawal, Sonu Nagar.

Mumbai squad: Virender Sehwag (c), Phil Mustard, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Peter Trego, Pankaj Singh, Gaurang Agarwal, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Vinay Yadav, Nirwan Atri, Prashant A Tagade, Vijay Singh, Iqbal Abdulla, Vishwajitsinh Solanki, Hari Singh, Satnam Singh, Ajay Singh, Mohd Javed Mansoori, Vikram Bhaskar, Kapil Mehta. Reserve Players: Uttam Daga, Lokesh Jain, Mahesh Singh.