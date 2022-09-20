India Women vs Pakistan Women set for T20 Asia Cup | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A still from IND vs PAK, CWG 2022.

The Indian Women are all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 7 in Women's T20 Asia Cup, Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah announced on Tuesday.

Seven teams will take part in the 15-day tournament, starting on October 1. The tournament will be held in a round-robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The teams playing in the tournament are India, Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Thailand and Malaysia.

Afghanistan doesn't have a women's team since the Taliban took over. India start the campaign on an opening day against Sri Lanka. They next play Malaysia (October 3) and UAE (October 4) on successive days before taking on Pakistan.

India plays hosts Bangladesh on October 8 and the round-robin game against minnows Thailand is on October 10.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play six league games in 10 days before the probable semifinals on either October 11 or 13th. The final is slated for October 15.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is gearing up for the 2nd ODI vs England.

ENGW vs INDW, 2nd ODI Preview

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian contingency who are the silver medal winners in the Commonwealth Games 2022 have already lost to England women in the three-match T20I series. The Indian team now has their eyes set on the ODI series and they registered an amazing start to it by defeating the hosts by 7 wickets. The Indian contingency will now want to win the second ODI and take an unassailable lead of 2-0.

With everything going around, this also is Jhulan Goswami's farewell series and the likes of Smriti Mandhana and other Indian players have been very vocal about how they want to win and dedicate the series to one of the legends of the game. Just like the previous match, the onus of the Indian batting falls upon the shoulders of Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana. Both of them scored half-centuries in the previous match and they will like to contribute in the second ODI as well. Apart from Kaur and Mandhana, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Yastika Bhatia too scored a quickfire 50 and even she will be in the spotlight when the women in blue take the field against England in the second ODI. As of now, Shafali Verma's form is a spot of bother for team India and she will like to turn things quickly around in her favor.

India was at their absolute best with the ball too. Jhulan Goswami conceded 20 runs in 10 overs and scalped one wicket. Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma too were phenomenal with the ball as they restrained Australia and did not allow them to score runs freely.

England Women Squad

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

