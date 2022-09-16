ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: Team India goes down fighting, England wins series by 2-1

Highlights England women win T20I series by 2-1

Sophie Ecclestone was named the man of the match

Sophia Dunkley was awarded as the player of the series

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's team India has been outplayed by the Amy Jones-led English team yet again. Both these teams had a cracker of a game at the Commonwealth Games which was hosted in Birmingham. The game certainly was not for the faint-hearted ones. When this particular series was announced, it was expected that the fans will have a few more exciting matches to witness, but all three matches in this series ended up being a one-way affair. With the series level at 1 each, both the teams were raring to have a crack at each other, but the contest ended up being a low-scoring affair.

England women won the toss and decided to field first. Riding high on her success from the last match, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana opened with her deputy Shafali Verma who wanted to get off to a flyer but they were restricted by Issy Wong and Bryony Smith. Verma departed after scoring 5 off 12 deliveries and Madhana followed her after scoring 9 off 8 deliveries. While team India was reeling on 15/2, Sabbhineni Meghana too departed on a golden duck. The women in blue were in all sorts of problems but it got even worse as their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur departed on 5 off 14 deliveries. England had India in a deep hole and they just couldn't get out of it. Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh came to India's rescue and courtesy of their 24 and 33, India somehow ended their innings on 122.

When England came out to chase, they knew the importance of keeping wickets in hand. Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt stitched a partnership of 70 runs. Dunkley scored 49 off 44 deliveries and Danielle Wyatt ended up scoring 22 off 23 balls. India's hopes were finally put to an end by Alice Capsey who scored 38 off 34 deliveries. England chased down this target with 7 wickets in hand and 10 deliveries remaining.

England won the series by 2-1 and India will now look to settle scores with the hosts in the upcoming ODIs.

Teams:

India Women XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

England Women XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

