ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet and co. have everything to play for in series decider | PREVIEW

Both India and England have one victory each

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: Owing to Smriti Mandhana's splendid show with the bat, India women stormed into the series decider of this three-match T20I series that India is playing against England. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team has been enjoying a great run as far as their T20I team is concerned. Before this series, India qualified for the Commonwealth Games finals but went down to a very dominant Meg Lanning-led Australian team. They still managed to win a silver medal and can be very proud of it.

Stakes were pretty high with the women in blue heading into this series. With the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh, and Harmanpreet Kaur in the side, the Indian girls were expected to stamp their authority straightaway on the English women's team. But certainly, things did not go as per plan and England inflicted a heavy defeat on India by a margin of 9 wickets. In the post-match press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur blamed the field conditions for India's loss and added that the wet outfield could have caused major injury to her key players. English skipper Amy Jones refrained from saying anything on the matter as her side was leading the series by 1-0.

With the series on line and with the zeal to stay alive, Harmanpreet Kaur's team India just steamrolled England. The Indian pacers suffocated England women for runs and courtesy of Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp's 65-run partnership, the hosts reached the score of 142 runs. The Indian batters in a very dominant fashion chased the target down within 17 overs. Smriti Mandhana scored 79 off 53 deliveries and guided India to a memorable victory.

With the series hanging in balance, the women in blue have everything to play for and they will look to play out their skins to clinch a T20I series victory on English soil.

Squads :

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Kate Cross

