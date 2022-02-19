Ind vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI File Photo of Team India

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips India vs West Indies; Playing XI

India will take on West Indies in the 3rd T20I Match of the ongoing West Indies tour of India, 2022. The game will take place at Eden gardens, Kolkata.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Match

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

7:00 PM IST

Dream 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Odean Smith.

Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes.

Squads:

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh.

When will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The third match of the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, February 20.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The third T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

When will the match between India vs West Indies start?

The 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before the start of the match i.e. at 6;30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.