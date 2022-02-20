Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Avesh Khan while bowling in the nets

LIVE Score IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Latest Updates from Eden Gardens: Will Avesh Khan make his T20I debut?

Having defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Team India will look to replicate the same when the two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

India defeated West Indies in the second T20I on Friday on the back of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's fifties. However, Team India will be missing the services of Kohli and Pant as both have been given bio-bubble break by the BCCI.

While India will eye for a clean sweep, the hosts will also try different combinations in the absence of Kohli and Pant.

On the other hand, West Indies will look to end the tour of India on a high by winning the third and final T20I on Sunday. The visitors have not won a single game and will definitely look to seal the dead rubber to open the account in the white-ball leg.