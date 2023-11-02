India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India aim to confirm ticket for semifinals, Sri Lanka stand in way

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India aim to confirm ticket for semifinals, Sri Lanka stand in wayIND VS SL Live: With six out of six wins in the World Cup 2023, India are inches away from confirmation for the semifinals. Rohit Sharma's India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament as they have down each and every opposition that has come their way. India and Sri Lanka take on each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the venue which was the host for the 2011 World Cup finals between these two very teams and take a step further to the prestigious title.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are having a tough time in the tournament. They have just 2 wins in 6 matches and need a win to keep sending reminders that they are still in contention for the semis. The Lankan Lions have beaten only the Netherlands and England. They have not qualified for the World Cup semis since losing to India in 2011. Will that change this year? Follow for Latest updates on IND vs SL clash.