India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India aim to confirm ticket for semifinals, Sri Lanka stand in way

It is the same pitch as the ENG v SA match - 64m and 69m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 76m. There is a bit of shine and it means that it'll not slow down as the game progresses. The challenge for the bowlers is to hit a length around 6.5-7.1 metres, a hard length which has proved difficult to get away. It's hot and the pitch is full of runs, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.