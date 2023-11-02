Thursday, November 02, 2023
     
  India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India aim to confirm ticket for semifinals, Sri Lanka stand in way
IND Vs SL Cricket Live Score Updates: India look to confirm their place in the semifinal of the World Cup 2023 as a win will send the 2011 champions into the last four. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka aim to bounce back and stay in the race of the semis. Follow for the Latest updates.

Written By : Aditya Kukalyekar, Varun Malik
New Delhi
November 02, 2023
IND VS SL Live: With six out of six wins in the World Cup 2023, India are inches away from confirmation for the semifinals. Rohit Sharma's India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament as they have down each and every opposition that has come their way. India and Sri Lanka take on each other at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the venue which was the host for the 2011 World Cup finals between these two very teams and take a step further to the prestigious title.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are having a tough time in the tournament. They have just 2 wins in 6 matches and need a win to keep sending reminders that they are still in contention for the semis. The Lankan Lions have beaten only the Netherlands and England. They have not qualified for the World Cup semis since losing to India in 2011. Will that change this year? Follow for Latest updates on IND vs SL clash.

Live updates :India Vs Sri Lanka Latest updates

  • Nov 02, 2023 1:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pitch report

    It is the same pitch as the ENG v SA match - 64m and 69m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 76m. There is a bit of shine and it means that it'll not slow down as the game progresses. The challenge for the bowlers is to hit a length around 6.5-7.1 metres, a hard length which has proved difficult to get away. It's hot and the pitch is full of runs, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first.

  • Nov 02, 2023 1:22 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Sri Lanka's journey

    Sri Lanka have just 2 wins in the first 6 matches in the tournament. The Lankan Lions are brink of an exit as they are hanging by a thin thread in the points table.

  • Nov 02, 2023 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's road till here

    India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. The Men in Blue have registered wins in all of their six games at the tournament. They have defeated the likes of Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in their undefeated run in the tournament. 

  • Nov 02, 2023 1:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Rohit Sharma's record vs SL

    Rohit has a strong record against Sri Lanka. The Indian captain has made 1860 runs in 51 ODI matches and has two double-centuries against the Lankan Lions.

  • Nov 02, 2023 12:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Will we see any changes?

    With Hardik still being out of the team, there is hardly any chance of seeing a change in the Indian team. Mohammed Shami has looked in top form in the two matches that he has played, while Suryakumar scored crucial 49 in India's game against England. Expect to see the same team.

  • Nov 02, 2023 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SL head to head

    India have faced Sri Lanka 9 times in ODI World Cup. Both have 4-4 record with one game being a no-result/abandoned one. In overall ODIs, the two have met 158 times, with India having a 98-57 lead.

  • Nov 02, 2023 12:34 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India, Sri Lanka and Wankhede

    It's that time again. India, Sri Lanka and Wankhede. Even though the teams look very different now, a cricket fan will feel nostalgia. India and Sri Lanka are up against each other in the 33rd match of World Cup 2023. Hello I am Varun Malik and we will bring this game for you. Stay tuned, toss coming in an hour.

