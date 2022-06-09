India vs South Africa 1st T20 | Player battles to watch out

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Player Battles for India vs South Africa

India and South Africa are all set to take on each other in the first of the 5-match T20 series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The series promises to be an absolute cracker and an audition for the all-important T20 World Cup down-under. Both teams will want to start with a bang and would have certain matchups in mind.

These are the player battles to watch out for when India takes on South Africa.

Kagiso Rabada vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

This is one rivalry that has been in brewing all IPL, and what better way to finally add another chapter to it than playing for your country.

Rabada had Gaikwad's number during the IPL and got him on both occasions when PBKS and CSK collided. Although Rabada is a seasoned performer, Gaikwad is yet to find his place in the international circuit. However, Gaikwad's class is well known, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him gain an upper hand.

Chahal vs Miller

Both Miller and Chahal have been in the form of their life. Miller was one of the biggest reasons for GT's success this season, and Chahal was the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2022.

A leg-spinner bowling to a left-hander is always a battle to watch out for, but with these two in the form of their life, one can expect some fierce back and forth action.

Miller has faced 15 balls from Chahal, scored 21 runs, and has got out to him once.

Karthik vs Nortje

Fierce finisher vs a deadly death bowler - Nothing in cricket comes close to this battle. Karthik has got a second wind and will be motivated to prove he belongs on the international stage.

Nortje, however, will look to redeem himself from an average IPL season. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

India's Probable Playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa's Probable Playing 11

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.