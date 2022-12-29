India vs Pakistan Test match after 16 years? Cricket Australia set to speak to BCCI and PCB

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Pakistan Test match after 16 years?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been in a tussle for quite sometime now. The ongoing battle between the boards largely surrounds around the 2023 Asia Cup which will be played in Pakistan and the 2023 ODI World Cup which is set to be hosted by India. Amid everything that is happening between both the cricketing bodies, there might be a possibility of India and Pakistan locking horns with each other, either in a Test match or in a Test series. Sounds interesting and complicated? but it might happen if the BCCI and the PCB agree to it.

As per recent reports, the Melbourne Cricket Club and the Victorian government are still considering the idea of hosting an India vs Pakistan Test match in Melbourne. India recently took on Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup and following its massive success, the Melbourne Cricket Club and the Victorian government might just push the matters to host another India vs Pakistan match. It is pretty much evident that the political tensions between both countries dictate their cricketing decisions to play against each other, but if a neutral venue can be decided upon, the match might turn into a reality. As of now, it is just an idea and it will take loads of effort for this to happen. Stuart Fox, MCC chief executive has revealed that the club and the Victoria government have made an inquiry to CA about hosting a neutral Test.

Weighing further into the matter, Fox said:

Having three Test matches in a row between both these sides will be fantastic. You can bet on the fact that the MCG will be packed throughout all three matches. We know that it is enormously complicated but we've taken up the matter with Cricket Australia. The international schedule is pretty packed and that is another obstacle that we need to overcome. Cricket Australia might take it up with the ICC.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESRohit Sharma and Babar Azam

A Cricket Australia spokesperson while speaking to ESPNcricinfo said that the ball solely remains in the BCCI and the PCB's court and they will have a final say in the matter. India and Pakistan haven't faced each other in the longest format of the game, the Test matches since 2007, but as of now, the fate of the series hangs in balance.

