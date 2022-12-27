IND vs SL: BCCI makes big changes as they look beyond Rishabh Pant, surprise names included, squad announced

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian squad announced

IND vs SL: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The series will begin on January 3, 2023. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant has not been included in the side for both the ODI and T20I games. In the ODI format too, despite KL Rahul's presence, Hardik Pandya has been announced as the vice-captain of the ODI team.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

