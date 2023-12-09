India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch U19 Asia Cup 2023 for free on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ACC India vs Pakistan in ACC Asia Cup 2023

Indian cricket team locks horns with their rivals Pakistan in their second ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 match on Sunday, December 10. Both teams kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with dominant wins in Group A and are now set for a thriller for the top spot at Dubai's ICC Academy.

The young Indian side registered a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the tournament opener. Maharashtra's 18-year-old pace all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni took three wickets to bowl out Afghanistan on just 173 runs and then scored an unbeaten 70 runs to display his all-round skills.

On the other hand, Pakistan also displayed a dominant seven-wicket win over Nepal in their first game of the tournament. Mohammad Zeeshan, the 17-year-old pacer, took six wickets and captain Saad Baig scored fifty in Pakistan's dominant win. Pakistan U19 defeated India when both teams last clashed with each other in 2021 but the latter have won four of their last five encounters.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2023 live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at ICC Academy in Dubai and the game will start at 11:00 AM IST on Sunday. However, the game will not be telecast on any TV channel in India but fans can enjoy live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel for free.

INDU19 vs PAKU19 Squads:

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Rudra Patel, Uday Saharan (c), Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan, Priyanshu Moliya, Dhanush Gowda

Pakistan U19 Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Mohammad Zeeshan, Mohammad Riazullah, Tayyab Arif, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Najab Khan, Khubaib Khalil

