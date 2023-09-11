Monday, September 11, 2023
     
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli registers historic 13,000 runs in ODIs with 47th hundred

Virat Kohli registered his 47th ODI century in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan and also reached the 13000-run mark in ODIs.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2023 18:37 IST
Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in Asia Cup match on Sep 11, 2023
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli vs Pakistan in Asia Cup match on Sep 11, 2023

Virat Kohli became the fifth cricketer in the world to reach the 13,000-run mark in ODIs as he smashed his 47th ODI hundred in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Monday, September 11. Kohli registered multiple achievements during his sensational century to help India dominate the game at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. 

The 34-year-old star batter needed only 90 runs to reach the 13,000 runs in ODIs on a reserve day of the rain-hit game. Virat also registered his 47th century on 50-over cricket and is now only two hundreds behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries. Kohli also became the first player to score ODI centuries in four consecutive innings at a single venue.

Kohli and KL Rahul started India's innings on reserve day after a delay in the start on Monday. 

Most runs in ODI history:

  1. Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs in 452 innings
  2. Kumar Sangakkara - 14234 runs in 380 innings
  3. Ricky Ponting - 13704 runs in 365 innings
  4. Sanath Jayasuriya - 13430 runs in 433 innings
  5. Virat Kohli - 13000* runs in 267 innings

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

