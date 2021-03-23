IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan predicts India to complete 3-0 rout of England in ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England will be without the services of Jofra Archer (injured) and Joe Root (rested), and Vaughan believes that their absence would play a decisive role in the series.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted India to complete a 3-0 rout of England in the upcoming ODI series, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The Eoin Morgan-led English team will be without the services of Jofra Archer (injured) and Joe Root (rested), and Vaughan believes that their absence would play a decisive role in the series.

"Early One day series prediction .... India will win 3-0 !!! No Root or Archer ... #INDvENG," Vaughan wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Archer will return to England to start his recovery process for a right elbow injury. The fast bowler's elbow issue had deteriorated during the T20I series, and he was eventually deemed unfit for ODIs.

According to reports, it is also likely that Archer will miss the first half of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to start on April 9. The England pacer represents Rajasthan Royals in the tournament.

In the absence of Archer and Root, England named three additional players - Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan as cover to travel with the side. All the three players were a part of the T20I squad.

India has earlier defeated England 3-1 in the four-match Test series, and 3-2 in five T20Is.

In the deciding T20I of the series in Ahmedabad, Indian captain Virat Kohli opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, with both scoring blistering half-centuries. The bowlers further stepped up for the side as India registered a 36-run victory, sealing the T20I series.

The three-match ODI series will be a part of the ICC ODI Super League, which will serve as the qualification tournament for the World Cup in 2023. India have already qualified for the World Cup by the virtue of being the host.