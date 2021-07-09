England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 1st T20I: Watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIV

England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 1st T20I: Watch ENG W vs IND W Live Online on SonyLIVENG W vs IND W Live: After gaining momentum with win in the final ODI of the three-match series against England, the Indian women's team would aim to capitalize on it when they meet the English team in the three-T20I series. The first T20I will be played at the County Ground in Northampton. Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been going through a rough patch, will be desperate to make a strong comeback to form as she leads the star-studded lineup which includes Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Shikha Pandey, among others. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch England Women vs India Women Live Streaming 1st T20I. You can watch the first T20I Live on SonyLIV online, and the TV Telecast on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.
When is England Women vs India Women 1st T20I?
England Women vs India Women 1st T20I will take place on July 09 (Friday).
How do I watch live streaming of the England Women vs India Women 1st T20I?
You can watch England Women vs India Women 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD) in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women 1st T20I?
You can watch England Women vs India Women 1st T20I on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.
What are the squads for England Women vs India Women 1st T20I?
India women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol
England women squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson