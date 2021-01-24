BCCI mulling over bringing fans back for T20I series against England

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES All the five matches in the T20I series between India and England will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen to get fans back to the stadium for England's upcoming tour of India. While it was confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) that the first two Tests in Chennai will be played without the presence of fans, a report now suggests that BCCI may bring fans in limited capacity for the T20I series.

The four-match Test series will be followed by five T20Is, with all the matches being played at the Motera Stadium at Ahmedabad.

The series will begin on March 12.

"We are trying to open the stadium for fans to witness what awaits to be a thrilling T20I series between India and England," a BCCI official told ANI.

"While we are yet to decide on the numbers the idea is to get close to 50 per cent of the seats filled. But the fnal decision lies with the government. Safety is a priority even as we adapt to the new normal."

The tour begins on February 5 with the first Test in Chennai. While the Tamil Nadu capital hosts the first two matches of the Test series, the remaining two will be played in Ahmedabad. The five-match T20I series will be followed by 3 ODIs in Pune.

Earlier this month, the BCCI announced squad for the Chennai Tests against England, which saw the return of Indian captain Virat Kohli in the squad. Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma also made a comeback to the Test side. While Pandya lost his place in the Test side due to an injury in 2019, Ishant also missed the Australia Tests with an injury he sustained in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, made a triumphant return to the country earlier this week after defying all odds to beat Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series. After losing the first Test in Adelaide, Team India made a stellar comeback to secure the series 2-1.