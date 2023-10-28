Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow play in World Cup's 29th match?

IND vs ENG Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow play in World Cup's 29th match?

IND vs ENG Pitch Report: Teams batting second have notably won nine of eleven ODI matches played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, including two in the World Cup 2023. Both captains will prefer to bowl first after winning the toss and it will be a crucial factor in the game on Sunday

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2023 6:45 IST
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India will take on England in the 29th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 28.

The Men in Blue are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table with five wins in five games and another win boost their chances to secure the semifinal qualification early. Rohit Sharma-led side will be without the services of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the second successive game and are likely to field the same playing eleven.

On the other hand, England, the defending champions suffered their fourth defeat of the tournament with an eight-wicket loss against Sri Lanka and now need to win the upcoming game to remain in the hunt for the semifinal round.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow generally offers a good amount of help to spin bowlers. But fans have witnessed a balanced surface in the three World Cup games played here so far. Teams chasing won the last two ODI games here with bowlers making some considerable impact.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 229

Average second innings score: 213

Related Stories
PAK vs SA: First ever concussion substitute in World Cup history, Usama Mir replaces Shadab Khan

PAK vs SA: First ever concussion substitute in World Cup history, Usama Mir replaces Shadab Khan

BCCI announces schedule for India women's bilateral series against England and Australia at home

BCCI announces schedule for India women's bilateral series against England and Australia at home

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Pakistan suffer fourth straight loss, South Africa go top in points table

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Pakistan suffer fourth straight loss, South Africa go top in points table

Highest total scored: 311/7 by South Africa vs Australia

Highest score chased: 269/3 by South Africa Women vs India Women

Lowest total recorded: 157/10 by South Africa Women vs India Women

Lowest total defended: 248/5 by India Women vs South Africa Women

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (ruled out), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav.

England World Cup squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News