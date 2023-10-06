Friday, October 06, 2023
     
  5. IND vs BAN Asian Games Cricket Live: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, India opt to bowl
IND vs BAN Asian Games Cricket Live: The Indian Cricket team faces the Bangladesh side in the first semifinal of the Asian Games 2023 cricket event. After registering wins in their quarterfinal games, the two sides have set an India vs Bangladesh semifinal at the Hangzhou Games.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 6:40 IST
Asian Games 2023 cricket, ind vs ban
Image Source : PTI India's Ruturaj Gaikwad

IND vs BAN Asian Games Cricket Live: After edging past Nepal in their first quarterfinal of the Asian Games Cricket event, Ruturaj Gaikwad's Indian cricket team looks to beat Saif Hassan's Bangladesh in the India vs Bangladesh semifinal at the Pingfeng campus cricket field. Led by heroics from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, the Men in Blue defeated Nepal in a high-scoring affair by 23 runs.

Bangladesh have come here after surviving a major scare against Malaysia in the last quarterfinal of the event. With 6 runs needed off 11 balls, Rishad Hossain and Afif Hossain helped Bangladesh choke Ahmad Faiz's side in a low-scoring encounter. However, the stakes are high in the India vs Bangladesh semifinal as a final berth is up for grabs. Follow for the latest updates.

  • Oct 06, 2023 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Bangladesh Playing XI

    Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol

  • Oct 06, 2023 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's Playing XI, Shahbaz gets T20I debut

    Shahbaz Ahmed has come in for Avesh Khan.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh

  • Oct 06, 2023 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India win toss

    And here's the toss folks. India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. After a little delay due to the weather, we are set to get the game now.

  • Oct 06, 2023 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Toss around the corner...

    We are waiting for an update on the toss. There was a bit of rain around earlier but it has finally cleared and the players from both teams are out on the field and are warming up.

  • Oct 06, 2023 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh semifinal in the men's cricket competition at the ongoing Asian Games. India looked in imperious form during their quarterfinal clash vs Nepal and would look to continue the same against Bangladesh today. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates from Hangzhou, China.

