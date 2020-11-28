AUS vs IND: Team India players fined 20 per cent of match fees for maintaining slow over-rate

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and has accepted the sanction, so no formal hearing will be required.

Team India players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia during the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday. According to a statement from the ICC, India were ruled to be "one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration."

Match referee David Boon imposed the sanction.

Earlier, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa talked about the slow over-rate in the first ODI.

"I don't know what the ruling should be, or if there should be punishment, but something definitely has to be done about it," Zampa had said.

"From a viewers' point of view it's probably not the best look for the game."

Australia defeated India by 66 wickets in the first ODI, and took 10 points in the ODI Super League. This was Team India's first international outing since March 2020, when the side last took the field against New Zealand in Tests.

Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith (105) scored centuries, while David Warner (69) and Glenn Maxwell (41) made key contributions at either ends of the innings to guide Australia to a mammoth total of 374/6.

In reply, India could only score 308/8 in 50 overs. It could've been a heavy defeat for Team India if not for Hardik Pandya (90) and Shikhar Dhawan's (74) 118-run stand for the fifth wicket.