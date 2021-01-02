AUS vs IND: Team India players facing investigation for potential bio-bubble breach ahead of 3rd Test

Image Source : TWITTER/NAVALGEEKSINGH A fan who posted a video and pictures of the Indian fans dining inside a restaurant also tweeted that Rishabh Pant "hugged" him.

The members of Team India are facing an investigation over a potential breach of bio-bubble protocols ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. The squad members of the side, which included vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opening batsmen Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Navdeep Saini dined inside a Melbourne restaurant.

According to the bio-bubble protocols, while the players are allowed to eat at restaurants, they must only be seated outdoors.

According to the Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald, the Indian players may now be investigated by the BCCI for a potential breach of protocol.

An India fan, Navaldeep Singh, took to Twitter to share the videos and pictures of the Indian players dining inside 'Secret Kitchen', a restaurant in Melbourne. He also claimed to have paid a $118.69 bill.

In a tweet, the fan also wrote that Rishabh Pant "hugged" him.

"When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed," he wrote.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday had decided to retain Sydney as the venue for the third Test against India, ending speculation that the game could move to Melbourne because of stringent COVID-19 border restrictions that would have affected the players' movement for the fourth match in Brisbane.

The third Test is to be held from January 7.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India won the second Test in Melbourne, which was placed on standby in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney's northern beaches before Christmas.