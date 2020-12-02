Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Follow ball by ball updates from IND vs AUS 3rd ODI on indiatvnews.com.

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Updates From Canberra

Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Live Updates From Canberra

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd ODI India vs Australia on indiatvnews.com. Australia have already won the three-match series but India will look to avoid a clean sweep when they take on the home side in the final game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. It has been a disappointing series for the Indian team, especially from a bowling perspective as the side conceded record totals against Australia in both the games. However, India may have some respite in the third match as two of Australia's star players, David Warner and Pat Cummins will not be included in the final ODI. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: If Australia, who are leading the three-match series 2-0, win the final match, it will be the first time they will sweep an ODI series against India at home in 20 years, though not necessarily in a bilateral series. The last occasion when India suffered a whitewash was in 1999-2000 when they lost all their four games in the triangular series that also featured Pakistan. FULL PREVIEW