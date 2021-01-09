AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 3: Josh Hazlewood runs Hanuma Vihari out with stunning throw

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU Josh Hazlewood threw a brilliant direct hit to dismiss Hanuma Vihari as India's fourth wicket at the SCG.

Josh Hazlewood repeated Ravindra Jadeja's fielding heroics from the second day to run Hanuma Vihari out in India's first innings in Sydney. Hazlewood, who was standing at the mid-off boundary, made a brilliant effort as he denied Vihari a cheeky single.

"Don't take on the Hoff," Cricket Australia wrote, as they posted the video of the run-out.

Earlier, India captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed on 22 after he was taken aback by Pat Cummins' delivery which bounced significantly low.

Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 42 at Lunch, while Rishabh Pant partnered the Indian batsman ably as he was not out on 29.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 338, as Steve Smith score a century (131). However, he was left stranded at the other end as the wickets continued to fall at regular intervals for the hosts.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the Indian bowling innings as he took four wickets, and also threw a bullet direct-hit to dismiss Smith for Australia's final wicket of the innings.

The four-match series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1.