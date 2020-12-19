AUS vs IND 1st Test: 'Hard to put feeling into words': Virat Kohli 'hurt' with India's batting collapse

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Talking about the batting collapse in the post-match presentation, Kohli said that the side lacked intent and the shift in mindset helped Australia make a comeback.

India faced a crushing loss to Australia in the first Test of the four-match series in Adelaide, as a monumental collapse in the second innings led to Virat Kohli's men facing a 8-wicket defeat. After securing a 53-run lead in the first innings, Australia bundled the Indian batting order on merely 36, which is now the side's lowest-ever Test total in history.

Indian captain Virat Kohli said that it was hard to put "feeling into words" after the collapse in the second innings.

Talking about the match in the post-match presentation, Kohli said that the batting order lacked intent.

"It's very hard to put those feeling into words. We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then (we) just collapsed," Kohli said.

"Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts. Probably didn't have enough intent in the batting today. It's something that needs to be reflected and learnt from."

The Indian captain further said that the team came under pressure after the initial few wickets and the bowlers took advantage of the change in mindset.

"They bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well but probably our mindset was to score runs. To be honest there were some good balls but the ball didn't do anything drastic," said the captain.

"I think it was the mindset, it was very evident. It felt like the runs were so difficult to come by and the bowlers got confident. I think it was a combination of lack of intent and the bowlers hitting their areas."

Kohli will not take part in the remainder of the Test series, as he will return to India to attend the birth of his first child. However, he has backed the Indian team to come back strongly from the debacle.

"Obviously, you want to be committed to the team's cause, a result would have been really nice. But I'm pretty confident that the boys going forward will reflect on this and come back stronger on Boxing Day," said Kohli.

While Kohli's absence will remain a defining factor, the things went worse for India when Mohammed Shami was hit on his wrist by Pat Cummins' short-pitched delivery during the second innings. He failed to continue his innings which has now posed doubts on his participation in the Test series. Kohli revealed that Shami could "hardly lift his arm."

"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. Could hardly lift his arm. We'll get the scans now and will know more in the evening," said Kohli.