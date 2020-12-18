Watch: Marnus Labuschagne gets early lifelines as Saha, Bumrah miss chances

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marnus Labuschagne got early lifelines within the first 15 balls of his innings as Wriddhiman Saha and Jasprit Bumrah missed chances to dismiss the Aussie batsman.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was in luck as he came out to bat during the second day of the ongoing Pink Ball Test against India in Adelaide. Within the first 15 balls of his innings, Labuschagne got two lifelines as Wriddhiman Saha and Jasprit Bumrah missed opportunities to dismiss him.

The first chance came on Labuschagne's third delivery of the innings, when Bumrah forced a thick outside-edge off the batsman as he showed the face of the bat. However, despite his best efforts, Saha failed to reach the ball in time as it fell short before the first slip.

Watch:

Then, on his 15th delivery, the batsman played a pull shot towards the long leg boundary, where Jasprit Bumrah was stationed for the catch. However, he misread the trajectory of the boundary and made a half-hearted effort, eventually dropping the catch.

Watch:

Earlier, India were bowled out on 244 after the side added 11 runs, losing the remaining four wickets early on Day 2. Australia lost both of their openers early in their innings, as Bumrah dismissed Matthew Wade (9) and Joe Burns (8) without much damage after a reasonably solid start.

Australia had scored 35/2 at Dinner Break, trailing India by 209 runs.