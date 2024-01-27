India U19 vs USA U19 live: When and where to watch ICC U19 World Cup match for free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Indian U19 cricket team celebrating win against Ireland on January 25

IND U19 vs USA U19: The Indian cricket team will target to defend their top place in Group A when they clash against the struggling USA side in their third ICC U19 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday, January 28. India are dominating the tournament with two wins in two games and have already secured the Super Six stage qualification while the USA are yet to register a point in the tournament.

Musheer Khan's hundred and another fifty from captain Uday Saharan helped India post a huge total of 301/7 against Ireland. Then in-form left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey and pacer Naman Tiwari took seven wickets combined to bowl out the Irish side on just 100 runs to secure a huge win.

On the other hand, the United States of America suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Ireland in their opening game and were thrashed by Bangladesh by 121 runs in the last match. USA remain at the bottom of the Group A table and they need a huge win against India to secure a Super Six stage qualification on Sunday.

IND vs USA U19 World Cup 2024 live streaming details:

When is the India vs USA U19 World Cup match?

The India vs USA U19 World Cup match will take place on Sunday, January 28

Where is the India vs USA U19 World Cup match?

The India vs USA U19 World Cup match is set to take place at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

At what time does the India vs USA U19 World Cup match start?

The match will start at 10:00 AM local time (Bloemfontein) and at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs USA U19 World Cup match on TV?

The match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network for free.

Where to watch the India vs USA U19 World Cup match online?

Indian users can enjoy online streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.

IND vs USA U19 World Cup Squads:

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai

USA U19 Squad: Prannav Chettipalayam (wK), Bhavya Mehta, Siddarth Kappa, Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Amogh Arepally, Parth Patel, Khush Bhalala, Aarin Nadkarni, Ateendra Subramanian, Arya Garg, Manav Nayak, Aryaman Suri, Arjun Mahesh, Aryan Satheesh, Aaryan Batra, Rayaan Bhagani