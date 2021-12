India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Score ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Latest Updates ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Score Updates Latest Scorecard; catch all the Live Score, Updates as India U19 takes on Pakistan U19 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup being played ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Follow us on Image Source : TWITER/ @ACCMEDIA1 Pakistan cricket team celebrating wicket of an Indian batsman. India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Score ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 Latest Updates India U19 Playing XI Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar Pakistan U19 Playing XI Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali India U19 Squad Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Ansh Gosai, Rishith Reddy, Amrit Upadhyay Pakistan U19 Squad Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali, Abdul Faseeh, Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz, Arham Nawab u-19 asia cup

india u-19 team Watch Live News : URL copied