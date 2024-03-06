India TV Sports Wrap on March 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Delhi Capitals and Satwik-Chirag duo

The caravan of Women's Premier League (WPL) now moves to Delhi with the remaining matches set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will lock horns to kick off the Delhi leg of the tournament. India's men's and women's table tennis teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics via rankings for the first time since 2008. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs, climb to top of the table

Delhi Capitals led by Meg Lanning became the first team to defend a total successfully against Mumbai Indians. DC made 192 runs batting first and then restricted the defending champions to win the match by 29 runs and climb to top of the table.

Will India go with 3 pacers? Selection dilemma for India due to conditions in Dharamsala ahead of fifth Test vs England

India will be in dilemma to play three pacers in the Dharamsala Test starting from March 7. The conditions are pretty overcast currently with rain also expected on the opening day of the Test but will pitch be conducive to spinners. Will Akash Deep be dropped after a sparkling debut? A lot of questions to answer for India.

Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is not happy with the fitness of Pakistan cricket players. He feels the players are not being able to hit big sixes and has organised a camp with army from March 25 to April 8. Notably, this was the only rest period for the players ahead of T20 World Cup.

PCB Chairman wants Pakistan players to prioritise country and not T20 leagues

PCB Chairman wants Pakistan cricketers to prioritise country ahead of T20 leagues. Recently Haris Rauf refused to play Tests in Australia and at the same time, featured for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. For the same reason, he was also stripped off his central contract,

Satwik-Chirag duo and Lakshya Sen storm into second round of BWF Super 750 French Open, PV Sindhu in action today

Indian shuttlers have got off to a decent start in the ongoing BWF Super 750 French Open. The Satwik-Chirag duo stormed into the second round while Lakshya Sen took one step towards Olympic qualification.

India's poor show in Boxing Olympic Qualifiers continues as four boxers out of contention now

India have beevn disappointing at the Boxing Olympic Qualifiers. So far four of their boxers have been knocked out of the competition and hence, will not feature in the Olympics.

Shabnim Ismail records fastest delivery in Women's cricket history, clocks 132.1 kph

Shabnim Ismail of Mumbai Indians created history in the match against Delhi Capitals clocking 132.1 kph delivery. This is the fastest ball ever bowled in women's cricket. In the same match, the speed gun also mistakenly showed one of her deliveries to be clocking 138.3 kph.

Ravi Ashwin eyes major all-time record in Tests, can level Muttiah Muralitharan

India off-spinner Ravi Ashwin is eyeing a major all-time record in Test cricket and can create a world record too if he wins a player of the series award in IND vs ENG Test series. Murali has won it 11 times and is on top of this list while Ashwin is next with 10 such awards.

Kane Williamson, Smriti Mandhana feature among massive 890 players registered for The Hundred draft

The upcoming edition of The Hundred is already making headlines. A few days ago, the list of retained and released players was announced and now a mammoth 890 players have registered for the players draft.

It is going to be an emotional week, says Jonny Bairstow ahead of 100th Test