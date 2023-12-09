India TV Sports Wrap on December 9: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Finally, after a long wait, the day has come that will see the five Women's Premier League franchises battle it out among themselves to rope in some of the top-performing female cricketers going around in world cricket at the moment. The WPL auction is going to be organised in Mumbai on Saturday and is likely to trigger several bidding wars.

On the other hand, the Indian women's cricket team is also going to be in action today as it will take on the English side in the 2nd T20I to remain alive in the three-match series. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Women's Premier League 2024 auction to get underway in Mumbai

The 2024 Women's Premier League auction will take place in Mumbai on Saturday (December 9) with as many as 30 players up for grabs.

New Zealand women beat Pakistan women in 3rd T20I

New Zealand women emerged victorious in the 3rd T20I against Pakistan by 6 runs (DLS method) to salvage their pride. Pakistan clinch the series 2-1.

Alyssa Healy named full-time captain of Australia women's cricket team

Cricket Australia has appointed Healy as the full-time captain of the women's cricket team.

India women take on England women in 2nd T20I to remain alive in three-match T20I contest

The Indian team will look to script a comeback win over England in the second T20I to stay alive in the series.

Adelaide Strikers to face Brisbane Heat in BBL

Strikers are up against Heat in their BBL|13 opener. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

South Africa women beat Bangladesh to survive humiliating series loss

Laura Wolvaardt's run-a-ball 49* helped South Africa beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the 3rd T20I. The series ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal miffed following team's 4-0 loss to Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC lost 4-0 to Mumbai City FC on Friday and that has irked their owner Parth Jindal. Jindal has signalled that changes are around the corner to get the results in the team's favour.

West Indies to cross swords with England in series decider

The Men in Maroon will be up against England in the 3rd T20I. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Bengaluru Bulls to lock horns with Haryana Steelers in PKL

Bengaluru Bulls will look to break their losing streak in match 14 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

UP Yoddhas to square off against Telugu Titans

UP Yoddhas will be seen in action against Titans in match 15 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

