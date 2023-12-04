India TV Sports Wrap on December 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

West Indies defeated England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Antigua to draw first blood. The Windies skipper Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century to help the side get over the line. On the other hand, Liverpool beat Fulham 4-3 in the Premier League to secure the second position on the points table. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

West Indies beat England to claim first ODI

West Indies defeated England by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Shai Hope shares game-changing chat with MS Dhoni following awe-inspiring hand in historic run chase

After taking West Indies over the line in the first ODI, their captain revealed a game-changing chat that he had with former India skipper MS Dhoni some time ago on the mindset with which a player should approach a run chase.

'I was thinking, I would be the culprit of the game' - Arshdeep Singh opens up on phoenix finish in Bengaluru

India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh shared how after conceding 37 runs in his first three overs in the 5th T20I against Australia, he had thought that he was going to become the culprit of India's likely loss.

Liverpool beat Fulham in Premier League

Liverpool defeated Fulham 4-3 in a goal fest to secure the second position on the points table.

Chelsea pip Brighton 3-2

Chelsea claimed their fifth win of the ongoing season as they got the better of Brighton.

Rajasthan, Mumbai, Kerala and Haryana book spots in Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts

Four teams i.e. Mumbai, Rajasthan Kerala and Harayan have cemented their places in the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts.

Sam Curran creates unwanted record for England in ODIs

Sam Curran conceded 98 runs in the Antigua ODI to become the English player to concede the most runs in an ODI innings.

Shai Hope becomes joint-third-fastest player to score 5000 ODI runs

A century in the Antigua ODI helped Hope to become the joint-third-fastest player to score 5000 ODI runs.

Puneri Paltan to take on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the fifth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengaluru Bulls to square off against Bengal Warriors

Bulls will look to claim their first win of the season against Bengal in PKL season 10.

