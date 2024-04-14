India TV Sports Wrap on April 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : MUMBAI INDIANS AND GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

It's El Classico time in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 29th match on Sunday (April 14). On the other hand, the Monte Carlo Masters will witness its men's singles champion today as Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Casper Ruud. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Kolkata Knight Riders to face Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan beat Punjab to consolidate top spot on points table

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets to become the first team to bag 10 points in the 17th season.

Rajasthan Royals become first team to secure 10 points

Yuzvendra Chahal pips Jasprit Bumrah in Purple Cap race

With 11 wickets in the ongoing season, Chahal has surpassed Bumrah in the race to win the Purple Cap.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to square off against Casper Ruud in Monte Carlo Masters final

Tsitsipas will be up against Ruud in the summit clash of the men's singles category on Sunday.

Inter Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi scored to help Inter Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in Major League Soccer.

Jitesh wasn't designated vice-captain: Sanjay Bangar clears PBKS' captaincy confusion

Sanjay Bangar clarified that Jitesh Sharma is not the designated vice-captain of Punjab Kings.

Shikhar Dhawan out of action for 'at least seven-ten days', set to miss next two games for Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan is set to miss the two upcoming fixtures against Mumbai Indians (April 18) and Gujarat Titans (April 21) with a shoulder injury.

South Africa women beat Sri Lanka women in 2nd ODI