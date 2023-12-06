Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque to debut? Predicting India's likely XI for 1st T20I against England women

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN TWITTER India women will be in action for the first time since the Asian Games 2023

The Indian women's cricket team will finally be in action after more than two months as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side takes on England in a three-match T20 series, followed by a Test match. in Mumbai. The side has changed a bit since it featured in the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa and the mix of youth and experience that the team has got some good energy around it. With the team finally getting a new head coach in Amol Mazumdar, the series followed by the Australia games will be a key part of the preparation for the T20 World Cup next year in Bangladesh.

The squad saw Renuka Singh Thakur return after an injury layoff, which means she will straight away walk into the playing XI. Will the management take a chance by throwing the youngster Titas Sadhu straight away will be an interesting thing to look forward to because the teenager was impressive in a couple of matches in the Asian Games.

Another point of conversation will be the all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Deepti hasn't commanded her place as such in the T20 format as she has been unable to get going with the bat from the outset, which makes a case for another youngster in the side, Kanika Ahuja and there is an option of Amanjot Kaur as well. Kaur could also get a place if India decided to go in with just two seamers in Renuka and Pooja Vastrakar.

The rest of the line-up picks itself with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open, Jemimah Rodrigues at three, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to follow with Richa Ghosh in the middle and then the debutant Shreyanka Patil. Not just Patil, the Bengal and Mumbai Indians spinner, Saika Ishaque is likely to make her debut as well.

India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I against England: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriques, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Kanika Ahuja/Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque

Latest Cricket News